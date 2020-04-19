FPJ Exclusive: Our lifestyle will undergo change post lockdown, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

A special chat with Nitin Gadkari

After the lockdown gets over the society will have to encounter a completely new lifestyle as per the Central Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. He said this in a free wheeling chat with the 'Navshakti' newspaper. Everyone will need to embrace modern technology right from common people to people working in high positions. Masks,sanitisers,mobile app, video conferencing, mobile booking, online services will become an integral part of day to day life. During the lockdown period companies allowed their employees to 'work from home' which benefited both the employees and the companies. Gadkari predicted that this workstyle may get more push and will be used more.

Gadkari said that he is maintaining a close watch on the lockdown impact in Maharashtra. He is also entrusted with a sending a daily report about it to the Prime Minister's office.

Gadkari is currently in Nagpur and he had an open hearted video conferencing chat for forty minutes with three selected editors. During the lockdown daily newspapers are not reaching all households. There is no able distribution network to distribute newspapers. Hence, only a few stalls are selling newspapers. The common Mumbaikars read all the newspapers online. The bigger concern he expressed was how will these newspapers get their circulation back once the lockdown is over. Media has to embrace new technology, opined Gadkari,adding that even editors need to understand the need for technology and people's choices. It is difficult to predict in the current scenario whether the newspaper circulation or the advertisements that they received will continue as before. While this may be a sad fact for the newspapers the newspapers will need to prepare themselves to face this reality.

He expressed disappointment about the fact that people tend to crowd roads and market places even during the lockdown. To avert such crowds he said that news mediums also along with the government should raise awareness among the people.