Our govt with BJP formed legally, CM Eknath Shinde remains firm as Sanjay Raut asserts Thackeray faction is 'real' Sena

Mumbai: As the hearing on Sena vs Sena continues in the top court, both factions of the party have made assertions that they are the 'real' Shiv Sena. As the Supreme Court reserved its ruling in the case after Uddhav-faction sought referral to the Nabam Rebia case.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that his party believes in the judiciary and hopes that the top court's verdict on the June 2022 case of Maharashtra's political crisis will be made on the basis of merit.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut, Sena [UBT] leader asserted that the party led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray is the 'real' Shiv Sena. He said truth will prevail at the next hearing on February 21.

Supreme Court posts hearing on Feb 21

The Supreme Court on February 17, refusing to refer pleas pertaining to last year's political crisis--triggered by Shiv Sena's division to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement--said that they will have to consider merits of the case. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced the same.

The 2016 verdict deals with powers of assembly speakers to decide on disqualification pleas.

Reactions to SC move

Reacting to development, CM Shinde said, "We trust the judiciary. We expect a verdict based on merit. We are a majority government formed legally."

He further alleged that Uddhav-faction demanded larger bench to prolong the case hearing. "In a democracy, the majority has a say and our government was formed on that basis. We are working for the welfare of people," he said according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Raut said that his party believes justice will be delivered. "Governments and political parties cannot be destabilised through use of power and money. We want a clean political system," he told the news agency.

Shinde faction alleges Uddhav-faction tried to prolong case

Two leaders from Shinde faction--Rahul Shewale and Sajay Shirsat alleged that the other faction tried to prolong the case. Shewale said that they wanted to do so because their stance is weak. Meanwhile, Shirsat said that the verdict is expected soon.

Nabam Rebia case

In 2016, a five-judge Constitution bench, while deciding the Nabam Rebia case of Arunachal Pradesh, had held that the assembly speaker cannot proceed with a plea for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking removal of the speaker is pending before the House.

How does it affect Sena vs Sena case

The 2016 judgement helped Shinde-led rebel MLAs. Thackeray faction sought their disqualification when a notice of the Shinde group for removal of Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, Thacekray loyalist, was pending before the House.

Shinde led a rebellion last year which caused a vertical split in Shiv Sena and resulted in the collapse of Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. On June 30, a day after collapse of MVA, Shinde with Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy took oath as CM,

