Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court reserves judgement on whether to refer case to a larger bench

HomeMumbaiSena vs Sena: Supreme Court reserves judgement on whether to refer case to a larger bench

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench was hearing the case concerning split in Shiv Sena and during arguments the Nabam Rebia was invoked and the hearing concluded on the aspect.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo
The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 16, reserved the judgement on whether to refer the case to larger bench the decision in 'Nabam Rebia vs Deputy Speaker'.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

