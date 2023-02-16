Sena vs Sena: Supreme Court reserves judgement on whether to refer case to a larger bench

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday, February 16, reserved the judgement on whether to refer the case to larger bench the decision in 'Nabam Rebia vs Deputy Speaker'.

Supreme Court's Constitution Bench was hearing the case concerning split in Shiv Sena and during arguments the Nabam Rebia was invoked and the hearing concluded on the aspect.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)