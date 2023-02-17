Maharashtra Political Crisis: Supreme Court to hear cases on February 21 | FPJ

The Supreme Court, on Friday, posted the hearing of Maharashtra political crisis cases on February 21. They declined to immediately refer the cases related to the crisis to a larger seven-judge bench for reconsideration of 2016 Nabam Rebia judgment on the powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

The court said that whether Nabam Rebia judgement can be referred to the seven-judge bench to not can be decided while hearing merits of the Maharashtra politics case.

This is a breaking story, further details awiated

