'Our decision was right': Sharad Pawar after woman withdraws rape complaint against Dhananjay Munde

The police asked the complainant to submit a notorised affidavit in this regard, he said.

The woman had approached the police with the complaint against the Social Justice Minister (45) on January 11, accusing him of rape and sexual assault on the pretext of marriage in 2006.

The police had started an inquiry and the woman had visited the Oshiwara police station to record her statement.

Munde, a senior NCP leader from Beed district, has denied the rape charges and dubbed them has an attempt to blackmail him.

The minister, however, has admitted that he was in a relationship with the complainant woman's sister.

As the complaint came to light, the opposition BJP demanded Munde's resignation from the cabinet.

However, the NCP ruled out any action against Munde till the charges were proved.