No action against Munde till rape charges proved, says Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday ruled out any action against his party leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde, accused of rape by a Mumbai woman, till charges against him are proved.

Pawar told reporters in Panaji that any action against Munde will be taken only if allegations levelled against him are proved after an investigation.

The BJP, the main opposition party in Maharashtra, has been demanding Munde's resignation.

It has become a fashion for some people to level allegations against a person and seek resignation, the NCP patriarch said.