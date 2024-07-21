 ​'Opposition Trying To Defame Govt': Raosaheb Danve
Speaking to media persons at the state BJP headquarters on Saturday, he appealed to women to submit their application forms only to the state government officials only.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Sunday, July 21, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
File Photo

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is trying to mislead people and spreading false information on the state government's 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme, aimed at depositing Rs1,500 per month in accounts of eligible women, senior BJP leader and former Union minister of state Raosaheb Danve has alleged.

Speaking to media persons at the state BJP headquarters on Saturday, he appealed to women to submit their application forms only to the state government officials only. They should not hand over the application forms to the opposition party workers. They can mislead them, he implied.

Speaking about the allocation of seats for the upcoming state assembly elections, Danve said the BJP core committee deliberated over the 288 seats in its recent meeting. He also said that discussions were held over the preparedness of the alliance partners.

The MVA was only interested in the chief minister's chair, he alleged adding, “Nothing was fine in the Opposition alliance, so why should the voters trust them.”

