Opposition Slams Maharashtra Govt Over Hospital Deaths, Demands Accountability, Thorough Investigation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: The opposition strongly criticized the state government on Tuesday regarding the 31 deaths at the government hospitals in Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar within just under 24 hours. MPCC President Nana Patole stated that all those responsible should be charged with culpable homicide. Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, demanded the immediate dismissal of the Dean, holding him accountable. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar remarked that this incident was a repetition of the Kalwa incident a month back, attributing it to the improper investigation of that incident. MNS chief Raj Thackeray questioned the effectiveness of the triple-engine government if the state's healthcare system is on ventilator support.

MPCC Chief Nana Patole termed the deaths at the government hospitals in Nanded and Sambhajinagar as 'government murders' and called for cases of culpable homicide to be filed against all those responsible.

Its evident once again that this govt is thick-skinned: Patole

"It has become evident once again that the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar-led state government is utterly indifferent and thick-skinned. It's deeply troubling that these deaths are occurring due to a lack of medicines. The government has money for self-praising events, advertisements, and buying politicians, but not for purchasing medicines for the common people?" Patole questioned.

Wadettiwar calls out at government for its incompetence

Leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, blamed the government's incompetence for the deaths. "CM Shinde had assured a thorough investigation into the Kalwa incident. However, it seems as if nothing has been done," he added. He demanded the resignation of Health Minister Hassan Mushriff and the dismissal of the hospital's dean.

Supriya Sule calls it 'not an accident'

NCP MP Supriya Sule emphasized that so many deaths in a hospital cannot be an accident, urging the government to conduct a thorough investigation. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar criticized the government for not conducting a comprehensive investigation into a similar incident at the Kalwa hospital last month. "Such a serious and unfortunate incident, resulting in the loss of 31 lives, highlights the administration's negligence. If the incident had been taken seriously and a thorough investigation had been conducted, the government could have suggested concrete steps to prevent further loss of lives," Pawar stated on social media.

MNS Chief three-engine govt

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray condemned the government and criticized all three parties running the government. "Even with three engines, if the state's health is on ventilator support, what's the use of such a government?" he questioned. He also pointed out that several hospitals across the state are facing shortages of medicines, emphasizing that this issue is not limited to Mumbai, Thane, or Nanded but is widespread.