Operation Ganga: Two flights carrying 367 Indians land in Mumbai from Budapest; see pics

As a part of Operation Ganga, two flights from the war torn Ukraine arrived in Mumbai, with a total of 367 passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday. The passengers of both the evacuation flights were received by Minister of State, Panchayat Raj, Kapil Patil.

The first flight on Sunday, AirIndia Express flight IX 1202 from Budapest, brought 182 passengers and landed early on Sunday, at around 12.50am. The passengers were received by MoS Kapil Patil, who also interacted with them. Subsequently, the second flight of Operation Ganga, Air India flight IX 1602, landed on Sunday, before noon, from Budapest. The second flight brought back 185 Indians from Ukraine, which were welcomed by MoS Kapil Patil at the CSMIA.



State-wise counters are set up at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport to help passengers reach their destination. The passengers went through thermal screening by the APHO Officers at the airport, ensuring all health measures were carried out throughout the transit process.



The Meet and Greet (M&G) area was made available as the assembly point where the passengers were welcomed and seated. The young passengers, along with MCGM officers, were served pre-packed breakfast and beverages at the triage area from the Aviserv lounge. Additionally Indian Railway reservation desk and help desk was set up at the triage and GTL area.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 02:45 PM IST