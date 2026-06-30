'Operation Devendra Fadnavis': Aaditya Thackeray After MLC Sachin Ahir Joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday broke his silence on the reports of MLC Sachin Ahir joining Shiv Sena. Slamming Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, he stated that this is not ‘Operation Tiger’ but rather ‘Operation Devendra Fadnavis’.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “This is not 'Operation Tiger' but 'Operation Devendra Fadnavis'.”

VIDEO | Mumbai: “This is not 'Operation Tiger' but 'Operation Devendra Fadnavis'”, says Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) on Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir aligning with Mahayuti.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QBOsMpkbDZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2026

Further speaking to reporters, he took a dig at the BJP over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement issue. He said the BJP would face a major challenge in the 2029 elections, as the very voters who brought the party to power would not spare those allegedly involved in corruption related to Ram Mandir donations.

"The 2029 election poses a massive challenge for the BJP. The very BJP that undertook a 'Rath Yatra' over the Ram Mandir issue is today engaging in land theft and scams in Ayodhya. There will be a change in 2029, and the people of the country will not spare those who have committed corruption in Ayodhya and Ujjain," he said.

Ahir joins Shinde camp

The remarks came after Shiv Sena UBT MLC Sachin Ahir switched camps to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

Ahir’s move dealt another major blow to the Shiv Sena UBT camp. Soon after leaving the Shiv Sena UBT, he filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena’s official candidate.

During the nomination filing, he was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Ahir’s switch comes at a time when six Shiv Sena UBT MPs were recently inducted into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena under the reported 'Operation Tiger'.

Political significance

Sachin Ahir's political career traces back to the 1990s, when he worked as a mill workers' union leader. He later entered politics and was elected as the MLA from Worli for the first time in 1999. He was re-elected twice before subsequently vacating the seat for Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, who won the constituency in 2019.

According to reports, Ahir's defection sent shockwaves through the Shiv Sena UBT faction, as he had played a key organisational role and was considered politically significant in strengthening the party’s position in the state.

However, several opposition leaders have condemned the move and criticised Ahir for betraying the party’s trust and loyalty.

Abu Azmi reacts

Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, reacting to Ahir’s move to the Shiv Sena, said that loyalty has almost disappeared from politics.

He said, “Nowadays, in politics, there's no telling who will go where. Loyalty has almost completely disappeared. People only look at where they have better opportunities—whether they can become a minister or where they stand to gain more.”