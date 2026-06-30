Uddhav Thackeray Faces Major Setback As Shiv Sena UBT MLC Sachin Ahir Joins Shinde Sena; Files Nomination For Dy Chairman Post |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray suffered another political setback on Tuesday after senior leader and Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

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Soon after joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Ahir filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the party’s official candidate. Sachin Ahir was accompanied during the nomination filing by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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The move is being seen as another major blow to the Shiv Sena UBT, especially as Ahir was considered one of Uddhav Thackeray’s close aides and trusted leaders in Mumbai politics.

Ahir’s switch is seen to be the second phase of the Shinde camp’s reported 'Operation Tiger' strategy aimed at attracting leaders from the Uddhav Thackeray faction. After successfully bringing several MPs into the Shinde-led Shiv Sena following the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the focus has now reportedly shifted towards inducting MLAs and Legislative Council members from the Sena UBT.

Who Is Sachin Ahir?

Ahir, who began his career as a mill workers' union leader in the 90s, was elected as an MLA from Worli for the first time in 1999. He was re-elected twice later, after which he left the seat for Sena UBT scion Aaditya Thackeray, who won the seat in 2014.

Sachin Ahir’s induction is being viewed as politically important due to his influence in Mumbai and his long-standing association with the Thackeray family. He was also considered politically important in strengthening the party’s position in areas linked to Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Leaders from the Shinde faction have openly hinted in recent weeks that more legislators from the UBT camp could join their side in the coming months. The latest political development is expected to intensify the ongoing battle between the two Shiv Sena factions ahead of crucial political and civic developments in Maharashtra.