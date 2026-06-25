How Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Helped Shiv Sena Secure 6 MPs Under 'Operation Tiger' |

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s strategic intervention was crucial in securing the required number of MPs to make ‘Operation Tiger’ a success, according to sources. While the politics of breaking Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) MPs was in full swing in the state, the Chief Minister, who had maintained complete silence, dropped a bombshell with a suggestive statement on the eve of the legislative session.

He had said, “The operation has been successful and the patient is completely healthy, so there is no need for anyone to worry.” This was the first time the Chief Minister had openly commented on the entire development.

Deliberations Over Party Induction

The reason was that while ‘Operation Tiger’ had been planned, there was no clarity on whether the MPs should be taken into the BJP or Shiv Sena. That is why the Chief Minister had maintained silence on the matter.

Discussions about MPs joining had begun immediately after the assembly election results. However, it was only in January 2026 that the BJP central leadership began serious deliberations on the issue. Prior to this, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had met top BJP leaders at least five times to facilitate the breaking of MPs. Yet, no decision had been reached on whether to induct them into the BJP or Shiv Sena.

Most MPs were willing to join the BJP, but sources confirm that Devendra Fadnavis took a firm stand that the MPs should be brought into Shiv Sena instead. Several meetings were held between Fadnavis and the central leadership on this matter.

Operation Tiger Gains Momentum

After prolonged deliberations on whether to induct them into Shiv Sena or the BJP, in April the BJP central leadership gave the green signal to Eknath Shinde for ‘Operation Tiger’. Shinde succeeded in bringing five MPs to his side. At that time, the politics of poaching TMC MLAs and MPs in West Bengal was at its peak.

The BJP central leadership then turned to Fadnavis. However, the number of MPs was not increasing beyond five. Eventually, the responsibility was handed over to Fadnavis.

Responsibility For Political Career

The Chief Minister contacted the sixth MP and persuaded him to switch sides. He gave his word to take full responsibility for the MP’s political career, which resolved the deadlock. In the second week of June, things moved rapidly and ‘Operation Tiger’ was successfully completed. The six MPs reached Delhi, submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, and delivered the final blow to the Thackeray group.