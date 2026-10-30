'Only 2, Not 20': Nitesh Rane Clarifies Floating Hoarding Plan Along Mumbai Coast, Says 'Don't Unnecessarily Politicise Issue'

Mumbai Floating Hoardings Row: Aaditya Thackeray Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Scrap Sea Advertising Plan | X - AUThackeray

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday clarified that only two new floating hoardings are proposed along Mumbai's coastline, dismissing reports claiming that advertisements would be installed at around 20 locations across the city.

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The clarification came after several media reports stated that the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) was planning to install floating advertisements and hoardings at multiple locations, including Juhu Beach, Carter Road, Marve Jetty and areas around the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Rane clarifies floating hoarding proposal

Taking to X, Rane said there was considerable misunderstanding and misinterpretation surrounding the hoarding tender floated by the MMB. He explained that of the four floating hoardings mentioned in the proposal, two were existing structures near the Sea Link, while only two were new installations.

"The information being circulated that 20 hoardings are going to come up in the sea is completely false and misleading," Rane said.

Minister addresses environmental concerns

The minister, who also serves as the chairman of the MMB, said he would never support any initiative that compromises Mumbai's marine environment or obstructs its waterfront views.

Expressing his willingness to address concerns, Rane said the government was ready to engage with anyone seeking clarification and share relevant information transparently.

Government committed to balancing priorities

He also urged people not to politicise the issue unnecessarily, asserting that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was committed to balancing environmental responsibility with development.

"I am also a proud Mumbaikar and would never support any initiative that compromises Mumbai's marine environment or obstructs its beautiful waterfront views," he added.