Mumbai Floating Hoardings Row: Aaditya Thackeray Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Scrap Sea Advertising Plan | X - AUThackeray

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw the decision to allow floating hoardings in the sea off Mumbai, alleging that the move would damage the city's aesthetics and benefit hoarding contractors.

In a letter dated October 28, Thackeray expressed strong objections to the proposal, stating that Mumbai's coastline was already affected by pollution and that residents were unable to enjoy clear views of the sea from several parts of the city.

मुंबईचं नैसर्गिक सौंदर्य विद्रूप करणाऱ्या ‘तरंगते होर्डिंग्ज’च्या निर्णयाला मी तीव्र विरोध दर्शवला असून, ह्या निर्णयात तातडीने हस्तक्षेप करण्याची मागणी मा. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी यांच्याकडे निवेदनाद्वारे केली आहे.—————My letter to Chief Minister of Maharashtra, voicing my strong objection to the floating hoardings and asking him to intervene in this extremely ridiculous and possibly corrupt idea of his regime to support the contractor cartel. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 29, 2026

He said that instead of addressing the existing pollution problem, the decision to introduce floating hoardings would further burden citizens with advertisements and commercial clutter.

Call For Comprehensive Hoarding Policy

Thackeray also called for a comprehensive hoarding policy to regulate outdoor advertising across Mumbai. He stressed that the policy should limit the number of hoardings in the city and curb the use of LED hoardings that disturb residents at night.

“Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm,” Thackeray said in the letter, alleging that the decision favoured contractors over the city's visual appeal.

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Thackeray Urges Chief Minister To Intervene

Urging the Chief Minister to intervene, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader described the move as irresponsible and potentially tainted by corruption. He said floating hoardings would further undermine Mumbai's urban landscape and called for the decision to be stopped.

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