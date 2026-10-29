Mumbai Floating Hoardings Row: Aaditya Thackeray Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Scrap Sea Advertising Plan

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to withdraw the decision to allow floating hoardings in the sea off Mumbai, alleging that the move would damage the city's aesthetics and benefit hoarding contractors.
In a letter dated October 28, Thackeray expressed strong objections to the proposal, stating that Mumbai's coastline was already affected by pollution and that residents were unable to enjoy clear views of the sea from several parts of the city.
He said that instead of addressing the existing pollution problem, the decision to introduce floating hoardings would further burden citizens with advertisements and commercial clutter.
Call For Comprehensive Hoarding Policy
Thackeray also called for a comprehensive hoarding policy to regulate outdoor advertising across Mumbai. He stressed that the policy should limit the number of hoardings in the city and curb the use of LED hoardings that disturb residents at night.
“Aesthetics over cartels must be the norm,” Thackeray said in the letter, alleging that the decision favoured contractors over the city's visual appeal.
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Thackeray Urges Chief Minister To Intervene
Urging the Chief Minister to intervene, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader described the move as irresponsible and potentially tainted by corruption. He said floating hoardings would further undermine Mumbai's urban landscape and called for the decision to be stopped.
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