'Not Even Leaving The Sea': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Govt Over Plans For Floating Advertising Barges At Juhu Beach, Worli, Other Waterfronts | x

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday criticised the Maharashtra Maritime Board in connection with reports that it is planning to introduce floating advertising barges at major waterfront sites across Mumbai.

Thackeray remarked that the government would dub those opposing such a project as anti-Maharashtra.

"Zero sense of aesthetics for the city, the regime is not even leaving the sea to loot every bit of Mumbai that they can," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said in a social media post. "In fact, the number of LED screens put up with their insane brightness at night, should be reduced. But the regime belongs to those who can buy them out, not to the people!"

And anybody objecting to this disgusting deal with the contractor will be called anti- Maharashtra/ urban naxal. Zero sense of aesthetics for the city, the regime is not even leaving the sea to loot every bit of Mumbai that they can. Infact, the number of LED screens put up with their insane brightness at night, should be reduced. But the regime belongs to those who can buy them out, not to the people! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 28, 2026

The proposed advertising sites include Juhu Beach, Lotus Jetty and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link jetty in Worli, The Times of India reported.

The initiative is reportedly aimed at helping the maritime board generate additional revenue for the development and maintenance of port and water transport infrastructure in Maharashtra.

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MMB Floats Tenders For 20 Locations

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has reportedly invited tenders to appoint advertising agencies for billboard installations at approximately 20 locations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The projects will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Maintain (DBFOM) model. Other locations considered for the initiative include Carter Road and Marve Jetty.

Nitesh Rane Explains Revenue Model

Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane said the initiative would allow the maritime board to generate revenue directly from advertising activities.

Rane was quoted as saying by The Times of India explained that the board had previously limited its role to issuing no-objection certificates for advertisements.

Under the proposed arrangement, however, MMB would be able to earn revenue through advertising rights at designated waterfront locations.

Rane maintained that the installations would meet international standards and comply with applicable environmental and coastal regulations.

Environmental Concerns Over Floating Hoardings

Despite the potential revenue benefits, the proposal has raised concerns among residents and environmental activists.

Critics have questioned the impact of floating advertising structures on Mumbai's coastal environment.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has reportedly raised concerns over the absence of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances for the proposed installations.

Even the residents and activists have also criticised the proposed advertising structures, warning that they could affect the life of Mumbai's coastline.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

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