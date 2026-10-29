Maharashtra: Nitesh Rane Directs Officials To Set Up MahaDBT 2.0 Help Desks, Ensure CM Matsya Sampada Scheme Benefits Reach Every Fisherman | File Pic

Mumbai: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to establish help desks at relevant offices to assist fishermen in applying for benefits under the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana through the MahaDBT 2.0 portal. He also called for district-wise action plans and wider publicity to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries are covered under the scheme.

The online application process for the scheme on the MahaDBT 2.0 portal was launched by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on October 28. Following the launch, Rane chaired a review meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday to assess the implementation of the scheme and issue instructions to officials.

Fisheries Department Secretary Ramaswamy, Commissioner Bhanudas Palve and other officials attended the meeting, while regional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners participated through video conferencing.

Help Desks To Assist Fishermen

Rane said the absence of an online application facility had earlier created difficulties in implementing the scheme effectively. With the government now making the application facility available through MahaDBT 2.0, officials must ensure that eligible fishermen receive the intended benefits without unnecessary hurdles.

“The benefits of the Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana must reach every fisherman in the state and contribute to their economic prosperity,” Rane said, directing officials to prioritise the scheme's implementation at the grassroots level.

He instructed the department to establish help desks at the relevant offices to guide fishermen through the online application process and provide information about the scheme. The assistance should ensure that applicants do not face difficulties while submitting their applications or understanding the eligibility requirements.

District-Wise Plans And Awareness Campaigns

The minister also called for coordination among elected representatives, district collectors and officials of the concerned departments to take information about the scheme to fishermen in remote areas. District-wise action plans should be prepared for effective implementation, with guardian ministers, local MLAs and district collectors actively involved in the process.

Rane stressed the need for an extensive awareness campaign to ensure that the scheme reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries. He said the department should work in a coordinated manner to improve participation and ensure that the intended financial assistance reaches fishermen.

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Financial Support For Fishing Communities

Referring to the drought-like conditions prevailing in parts of Maharashtra, Rane said fishermen, like farmers, had suffered losses due to the adverse situation. The scheme could play an important role in providing financial support to fishing communities affected by these difficulties, he added.

The minister also underlined the importance of effectively implementing the scheme to increase fish production and give fresh impetus to the fisheries sector in Maharashtra. He said the initiative should help improve the economic stability and prosperity of fishermen.

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Weekly Reviews To Monitor Implementation

To monitor progress and address implementation-related issues, Rane announced that an online review meeting would be held every Monday morning for one hour. The meetings would assess the scheme's progress across districts and help officials resolve difficulties in its execution.

The directions come as the government seeks to streamline access to the scheme through the MahaDBT 2.0 platform and strengthen its delivery mechanism. The department has been asked to focus on application assistance, coordination at the district level and wider outreach so that eligible fishermen can avail themselves of the scheme's benefits.

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