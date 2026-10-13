Indian Coast Guard Apprehends Fishing Boat Trying To Evade After Diesel Smuggling Off Mumbai Coast, Crew Discharge 500 Litres To Destroy Evidence

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted the fishing boat Haridwar Krupa off Mumbai after its crew allegedly attempted to evade capture and dump diesel overboard | File Photo

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended a Maharashtra-based fishing boat for smuggling diesel off the Mumbai coast. The maritime law enforcement agency nabbed seven crew members who had received around 4,000 litres of illicit diesel and had discharged around 500 litres into the sea to destroy evidence.

Fishing Boat Intercepted Off Mumbai Coast

The Indian fishing boat, Haridwar Krupa, was intercepted by the ICG early on Monday morning on suspicion of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast. ICG ships maintained a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse, acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements.

During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel operating near a merchant vessel. According to the agency, when the boat was challenged through the high-frequency communication system, it failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings and attempted to evade. In a swift, coordinated maritime operation, the ICG apprehended the fleeing vessel after a hot pursuit and tactical interception.

Crew Allegedly Dumped Diesel Overboard

During an extensive search of the boat by a specialised boarding party, the vessel’s master confessed to receiving around 4,000 litres of illicit diesel at sea.

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the crew had discharged around 500 litres of the contraband overboard during the chase in a desperate bid to destroy evidence.

The maritime law enforcement agency nabbed seven crew members and confiscated their operational documents as well as six mobile phones. The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation was carried out by the ICG, Indian Navy, State Intelligence Bureau and the state police.

The boat was handed over to the Yellow Gate police station, which was undertaking the process of registering an FIR at the time of going to the press.

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Joint Investigation Launched

“This successful operation reaffirms our steadfast commitment to neutralising illicit smuggling networks and ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India's maritime frontiers,” an ICG spokesperson said.

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