Indian Coast Guard Conducts ReSAREX-26 Off Mumbai Coast To Showcase Advanced Maritime Search And Rescue Preparedness | File photo

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Regional Headquarters (West) executed the Regional Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (ReSAREX-26) off the Mumbai coast. The maritime law enforcement agency, which is also the nodal agency for maritime search and rescue (SAR) in India, the sea exercise to validate contingency protocols and foster interoperability with primary state and central stakeholders.

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The exercise, conducted on Thursday, presented highly realistic crisis scenarios to test the rapid response capabilities of the deployed assets, which included ICG offshore patrol vessels, air cushion vehicles, interceptor boats, Chetak and ALH Mk-III helicopters. The exercise was carrier out onboard ICG ship Samrat.

Key operational evolutions demonstrated during the exercise included shipborne firefighting on an offshore supply vessel, aeronautical casualty evacuation using a rescue bucket via ALH Mk-III helicopter and man overboard rescue from a simulated distressed fishing boat bia specialised ICG aircrew divers deployed from a Chetak helicopter. The exercise demonstrated swift survivor retrieval using state-of-the-art remotely operated lifebuoys.

ICG Maharashtra's commander, Deputy Inspector General Sudhakar Patil, highlighted the vital importance of civil-armed forces coordination in coastal safety. "ICG remains ever ready to undertake search and rescue operations in coordination with other stakeholders and resource agencies. Over the last year, the ICG has saved hundreds of lives through coordinated efforts," he said.

The exercise included the Maharashtra state administration, Maharashtra Maritime Board, Customs, Mumbai Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Central Industrial Police Force (CISF) and the fisheries dept. Maharashtra's chirf sectetary, Rajesh Aggarwal, was present as the chief gues, who was accompanied by other officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, central coastal agencies and other state dignitaties.

Agarwal commended the precision exhibited by the ICG and collaborating agencies, emphasising that the safety of the busy maritime corridors off Mumbai relies heavily on such institutional preparedness.