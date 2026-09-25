Mumbai Crime: DRI Busts Gold Smuggling Syndicate, 3 Held With ₹3.75 Crore Foreign-Origin Gold

DRI Mumbai officers seized 2.398 kg of suspected smuggled gold during an operation targeting an alleged organised syndicate | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: The officers of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai have busted a gold smuggling syndicate and arrested three persons, including a kingpin allegedly engaged in the handling and transportation of foreign-origin gold smuggled into India from Bangladesh.

Those arrested have been identified as Badlapur resident P.S. Parmar (32), Kamothe resident R.R. More (39) and Aurangabad resident A.G. Kadam (41).

Courier Parcels Under Surveillance

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence was received that certain shippers operating from Kolkata and Guwahati, allegedly controlled by A.G. Kadam, are engaged in the handling and transportation of foreign-origin gold smuggled into India from Bangladesh.

The said smuggled gold is reportedly being transported from Kolkata and Guwahati to the intended consignee, P.S. Parmar, through domestic courier services.

Further intelligence was received that three parcels containing smuggled gold were booked with the courier company. Accordingly, the intended recipient connected with the said parcels was required to be intercepted. Based on the said intelligence, an inquiry was conducted with courier company officials regarding the parcels.

During the inquiry, the officials stated that a person, P.S. Parmar, would come to collect the said parcels from their office. Accordingly, surveillance was kept at the office premises of the courier company at Bhuleshwar with a view to identifying and intercepting Parmar upon his arrival to collect the said parcels.

Three Held In Gold Smuggling Case

On Wednesday, Parmar, along with R.R. More, arrived at the courier company office to collect the parcels. After taking delivery of the said parcels, both of them were intercepted by DRI officers. Subsequently, upon inquiry, they stated that they were collecting the parcels under the direction of Kadam.

When further asked about the whereabouts of Kadam, More stated that Kadam had come to meet them near Kalbadevi Temple. Based on the information provided by him, Kadam was intercepted.

During the course of inquiry, Kadam stated that the aforesaid parcels belonged to him and further stated that the parcels contained smuggled gold. The officials seized six yellow-coloured metal bars weighing 2,398 grams, valued at Rs 3.75 crore.

The gold bars and cut pieces recovered were being smuggled into India in a clandestine manner, officials said. The trio were then arrested on Thursday for their alleged involvement in this case.

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Probe Into Wider Syndicate

"The investigation conducted so far indicates a deep-rooted conspiracy to defraud the Government and to harm the economic balance and security of India. More evidence needs to be gathered, investigated, and corroborated. The present case involves continued acts of smuggling in an organised manner by the syndicate and may involve foreign nationals. The involvement of other key members such as hawala operators, buyers of smuggled gold, and other unknown members associated with the syndicate is being investigated," said an agency official.

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