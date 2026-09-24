Mumbai Airport Customs Seize ₹26 Crore Gold, ₹52 Crore Weed In Over 130 Smuggling Cases In One Month

Customs officials detected multiple gold, drug, currency and commercial-goods smuggling cases during intensified checks at Mumbai airport | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: In the past one month, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have detected several cases of gold, drugs, foreign currencies and commercial goods smuggling. The Customs had registered over 130 cases and had arrested 55 persons allegedly involved in these cases, agency sources said.

Gold Smuggling Cases

According to the Customs sources, the Air Intelligence Unit officers registered 77 cases related to gold smuggling and seized 19.65 kg of gold, totally valued at Rs 26 crore. Thirteen persons were arrested by the Customs in gold smuggling-related cases.

The officers claimed that gold is smuggled into India through two primary methods, such as commercial smuggling, where export and import schemes are exploited to evade duties, and outright smuggling, where gold is transported into the country by concealing it to avoid detection.

“For instance, if the price of 24 KT gold in Dubai is around Rs 96,000 for 10 grams, in India the price would be around Rs 1.01 lakh. The smugglers would buy gold in bulk in Dubai when the price is lower and would then traffic it to India through smaller consignments. This gold would be peddled in the local market and they earn a decent profit,” said an officer.

Hydroponic Weed Seized

The statistics also revealed that hydroponic weed is being smuggled into India in large quantities. In the past one month, the Customs officers have seized a whopping 149 kg of weed valued at Rs 52 crore. Thirty-seven persons were arrested in weed smuggling cases, officials said.

As far as foreign currency smuggling is concerned, the Customs officers in nine cases had seized currencies including US dollars, euros, UAE dirham, Kuwait dinar and Oman riyal, collectively valued at Rs 3.37 crore. A total of three persons were arrested in foreign currency smuggling cases.

Commercial Goods And Diamonds

Speaking about smuggling of commercial goods, an officer said that 14 cases were registered by the Customs in which iPhones, refurbished laptops and other contraband valued at approximately Rs 1.18 crore were seized.

The Customs also thwarted two diamond smuggling cases and seized diamonds valued at approximately Rs 1.19 crore and arrested two persons.

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Customs Steps Up Enforcement

“The sustained enforcement efforts of Mumbai Customs have been instrumental in preventing the smuggling of gold, narcotic drugs, foreign currency, and other prohibited or dutiable goods. By ensuring effective enforcement of the Customs Act, the NDPS Act and other allied laws, the Customs department is safeguarding government revenue, protecting national economic and security interests and strengthening border enforcement,” said the officer.

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