'Online Pharmacy Band Karo': Thane District Medical Association Joins Nationwide Protest Against Online Medicine Sales - VIDEO

Thane: In a massive show of protest, members of the Thane District Medical Association staged a demonstration on May 20 outside the Thane District Collector's office, raising strong objections against the growing menace of unregulated online medicine sales.

Visuals shared by mumbai.insight showed people standing with banners and raised slogans of 'Band karo Band Karo, Online Band Karo'

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Reason For Nationwide Medicine Shop Strike

The one-day strike has been called to protest against online medicine sales and deep discounting practices by e-pharmacy platforms, which traditional chemists say are hurting neighbourhood medical stores and creating risks for public health. The pharmacists have also expressed concern over the alleged sale of medicines without proper prescription verification through online platforms and demanded stronger enforcement of drug laws by the government.

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The organisation has particularly objected to two government notifications, GSR 220(E) and GSR 817(E), claiming that the rules created loopholes allowing online medicine platforms to operate without a fully defined legal framework.

Moreover, chemists have also said that heavy discounting by large online medicine companies, often ranging between 20 and 50 per cent, has made it difficult for small independent pharmacies to compete.

Meanwhile, amid the nationwide strike, lakhs of chemists and druggists across India have backed the stike, however, a complete shutdown of pharmacies in Mumbai appears unlikely. Reports have stated that several state-level pharmacy associations have reportedly distanced themselves from the bandh. In Mumbai, several local chemist shops, especially larger chains and hospital-linked pharmacies, are expected to remain operational.

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