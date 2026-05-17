Nationwide Chemist Shutdown On May 20 Warns Of Indefinite Strike Over Illegal Online Medicine Sales And Deep Discounting |

Kalyan: In a major escalation against online medicine sales and deep discounting practices, chemists and druggists across India have announced a nationwide shutdown on May 20, warning the Centre of an indefinite strike if their demands are ignored. The protest, called by the All India Chemists and Druggists Association, is expected to witness participation from nearly 12.5 lakh medical stores from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Small Chemists Pushed to Brink of Collapse

Addressing a press conference in Kalyan, AICDA president Jagannath “Appa” Shinde alleged that illegal online medicine sales and uncontrolled discounting by corporate-backed e-pharmacy platforms have pushed small and independent chemists to the brink of collapse. He claimed that despite repeated representations to the government and concerned ministries, no concrete action has been taken to regulate online drug sales or protect traditional medical retailers.

Shinde said the pharmaceutical trade in India is governed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, but there is still no clear statutory framework governing online medicine sales. “Even after the Delhi High Court raised serious objections and passed directions against illegal online sale of medicines, effective implementation on the ground remains absent,” he said.

Pandemic Relaxation Still Being Exploited

He further stated that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre had issued GSR 220(E), temporarily allowing home delivery of medicines to ensure uninterrupted access during lockdowns. However, despite the pandemic ending years ago, the temporary relaxation continues to be exploited by online companies, he alleged.

According to Shinde, large e-pharmacy platforms and corporate pharmacy chains are offering discounts ranging from 20 to 50 per cent on medicines, creating an uneven playing field for small retailers. He pointed out that under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013, fixed profit margins have already been prescribed for wholesalers and retailers dealing in life-saving medicines.

Systematic Destruction of Small Businesses

“Traditional chemists are expected to operate within regulated margins while online companies are openly violating pricing norms through excessive discounts and predatory pricing. This is not healthy competition; it is systematic destruction of small businesses,” Shinde said.

He warned that if the present situation continues unchecked, the impact would be severe in rural and semi-urban India where independent medical stores remain the backbone of medicine distribution and emergency healthcare access.

Demand for Brand Substitution Rights

The association has also demanded that the government allow licensed chemists to provide equivalent substitute brands against prescriptions so that smaller retailers can remain commercially viable in a highly competitive market increasingly dominated by corporate players.

Shinde said several memorandums had been submitted to different ministries and regulatory authorities over the past few years, including a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but no satisfactory resolution has emerged.

“As a result, chemists across the country have unanimously decided to observe a nationwide bandh on May 20. If the government still fails to address our concerns, we will intensify the agitation and proceed towards an indefinite shutdown. Medical shop owners may even send the keys of their establishments to the Central government in protest,” he warned.

Several office-bearers of the Thane District Chemists and Druggists Association were present during the press conference, including president Dilip Deshmukh, secretary Suresh Bhat and treasurer Ganesh Shelke.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra state association secretary Anil Navandar asserted that the bandh would witness “100 per cent participation” across the state. He said anger among chemists is steadily growing due to what they describe as the government’s continued indifference towards the concerns of small medical retailers and the unchecked expansion of online pharmacy businesses.

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