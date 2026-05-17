'Scientific Voice Training Helps Actors Evolve Into Mature Performers, Every Artist Must Remain Disciplined': Pramod Pawar

Veteran actor, producer and director Pramod Pawar emphasised the importance of scientific voice training in acting, stating that proper understanding and training of voice helps an actor evolve into a more mature performer. |

Veteran actor, producer and director Pramod Pawar emphasised the importance of scientific voice training in acting, stating that proper understanding and training of voice helps an actor evolve into a more mature performer.

Voice Has Its Own Unique Science

He was speaking during a session at the nine-day acting workshop jointly organised by Panvel Municipal Corporation and Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Natya Parishad on May 15.

“Voice has its own unique science. If artists receive proper training in voice modulation and care, they definitely become more refined performers. Every artist must remain constantly aware and disciplined about voice training,” Pawar said while guiding participants at the workshop.

Enacts Tilak Scene from 1982 Play

He further stated that not only actors, but everyone should take care of their voice through regular exercise and yoga. Demonstrating various techniques, Pawar explained exercises such as Brahmamudra, Simha Mudra, Parvatasana and Jivha Bandh, which help strengthen and improve vocal clarity.

To highlight the power of voice in performance, Pawar enacted a scene portraying Bal Gangadhar Tilak from the 1982 play Tilak-Agarkar, drawing appreciation from the participants.

Multiple Trainers Conducting Sessions

The programme was compered by Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Raju Patodkar. Office-bearers and members of the theatre council, including Shamnath Punde, Kavita Thakur, Ganesh Jagtap and Smita Gandhi, were also present.

Workshop organisers said acting trainers Ashok Kendre, Sanket Khedkar, Vidyanath Surve, Manoj Chitade and Vikrant Dhiware are conducting training sessions for senior and junior groups at Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel.

As part of the initiative, several prominent personalities from theatre and cinema are interacting with participants.

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