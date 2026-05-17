'Drug Abuse Is Anti-National Like Terrorism, Every Rupee Spent On Narcotics Strengthens Terror Syndicates': Sameer Wankhede

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede | ANI

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Saturday described drug abuse as an “anti-national activity” comparable to terrorism, warning that money spent on narcotics ultimately strengthens terror syndicates and organised criminal networks.

Addresses Awareness Meet in Vashi

Speaking at a drug awareness programme organised by Sajjan Shakti Samarth Samaj in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Wankhede said narcotics consumption was not merely an individual crime but a threat to national security.

“Every rupee spent on drugs reaches terror gangs and criminal masterminds operating across borders. In that sense, drug abuse is anti-national like terrorism,” he said.

Death Penalty for Commercial Quantity Cases

Wankhede, who is currently serving as Additional Revenue Commissioner in Chennai, cautioned that India’s narcotics laws provide for stringent punishment, including imprisonment and even the death penalty in severe cases involving commercial quantities of drugs.

Highlighting the role of society in tackling the menace, he said law enforcement agencies alone could not eliminate drug abuse unless citizens actively cooperated.

Citizens Cannot Remain Silent Spectators

“People cannot remain silent spectators. Society must remain vigilant against drug peddling and substance abuse in neighbourhoods, schools and colleges,” he said.

Expressing concern over increasing attraction among youngsters towards vaping, hookah consumption and narcotic substances, Wankhede warned that addiction often leads youth towards drug trafficking.

“Many youngsters first consume drugs and later begin peddling after exhausting their money. This dangerous cycle must be stopped,” he said.

Drug Offences Can Ruin Future Opportunities

He further warned that drug-related offences could permanently damage a person’s future, including loss of passports, overseas education opportunities and international travel privileges.

Social activist B N Kumar stressed that the fight against narcotics should not be limited to arrests alone but must expose the larger network behind the illegal trade.

“The media should investigate beyond routine crime reporting and expose supply chains, gangs and the wider social impact of drugs,” Kumar said.

Parents Must Spend Time with Children

He also appealed to parents and teachers to play a proactive role in preventing children from falling into addiction, stating that lack of communication and domestic stress often pushed youngsters towards the wrong company.

“The family that dines together stays together. Parents must spend more time interacting with their children,” he said.

The programme was organised in association with Srujan Sanvedna Foundation. Activist Madhu Shankar said the campaign aimed to launch a nationwide awareness movement for a “Drug-Free India”.

She said awareness drives, skits, competitions and outreach programmes would soon be organised in schools, colleges and other institutions to educate youth about the dangers of substance abuse and encourage positive nation-building.

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