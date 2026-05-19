Nationwide Chemist Shutdown On May 20 Against Online Pharmacies; FDA On Alert In Mumbai | AI

Mumbai: Patients may face difficulties accessing medicines on May 20 as the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has called a nationwide one-day shutdown to protest the growing dominance of online pharmacies and demand stricter regulation of the sector. Around 7,000 to 8,000 chemist shops across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are expected to remain shut.

Aggressive Discounting Hurting Small Chemists

Retail chemists allege that aggressive discounting by corporate-backed e-pharmacy platforms and weak regulation of online prescription drug sales are hurting small pharmacies and posing risks related to fake medicines, patient safety and misuse of medical data.

Anil Navandar, General Secretary of the Maharashtra State Chemists and Druggists Association (MSCDA), said consumers are increasingly shifting to online medicine purchases because of convenience and lower prices, severely impacting neighbourhood pharmacies.

Draft Notification 'Misused' by E-Pharma

Explaining the protest, Navandar alleged that e-pharmacy platforms continue to operate by citing draft notifications despite the absence of a proper regulatory framework. “G.S.R. 817(E) is only a draft notification, not even a law, but online pharmacies are misusing it,” he claimed.

He, however, assured that selected chemist shops would remain open to cater to emergency patients. “We have no fight with patients. Essential and emergency medical needs will be taken care of,” Navandar said.

FDA on Alert to Ensure Medicine Supply

Following the strike call, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has gone on alert in Mumbai to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential medicines. The FDA is coordinating with hospital-linked pharmacies, 24-hour medical stores and local authorities to ensure life-saving drugs remain available.

The administration has also directed medicine shops to maintain adequate stock and is coordinating with the police, civic health department, Indian Medical Association, and hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Consumer Body Condemns Shutdown

Meanwhile, consumer rights activists criticised the shutdown. Shirish V. Deshpande, Executive President of the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, condemned the move and warned of legal consequences if consumers suffer losses due to the strike.

“The Mumbai Grahak Panchayat strongly condemns this tactic. If any consumer suffers harm or loss due to this illegal shutdown, the Chemists’ Association will bear legal responsibility,” Deshpande said.

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Control Rooms Set Up, No Panic Needed

The FDA has urged citizens not to panic or believe rumours and said control rooms have been set up to address complaints regarding medicine availability.

Contact Officers and Helpline Numbers

Division 1 (South Mumbai: Colaba to Byculla)

Ajay Mahule – 9423610325

Division 2 (Mahalaxmi to Bandra West, Wadala, Sewri)

Hemant Ade – 8169393681

Division 3 (Kurla East, Ghatkopar, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar)

P. H. Raut – 8007877754

Division 4 (Bandra East, Kurla West, Vikhroli to Mulund, Sakinaka, Powai)

Sheetal Deshmukh – 9404173518

Division 5 (Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Juhu, Andheri)

Poonam Salgaonkar – 8108129001

Division 6 (Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad)

Rakesh Edlawar – 9619207976

Division 7 (Kandivali, Borivali, Dahisar)

Aarti Kamble – 9323951496

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