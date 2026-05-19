Navi Mumbai: Belapur Sessions Court Acquits 2 Accused In 2018 Murder Case Over Lack Of Evidence

The Belapur Sessions Court grants benefit of doubt to two accused in the 2018 Saeed Mansuri murder case citing major evidentiary gaps | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, May 19: The Belapur Sessions Court has acquitted both accused in the 2018 murder case of Saeed Mansuri in the APMC area, citing lack of evidence and major inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case.

Additional Sessions Judge Makarand Mandavgade ruled that the prosecution failed to conclusively establish the accused persons’ involvement in the crime.

The accused — Mohammed Akram Tafazzul Khan (48) and Akbar Ali Najar alias Iqbal Ghulam Mohammed Najar (30) — were acquitted of all charges.

Prosecution alleged dispute over wooden table

According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 9.15 am on October 30, 2018, in the Green Park slum area of Sector 19(F), APMC, Vashi. Deceased Saeed Mansuri was allegedly carrying away a wooden table kept near accused Akram’s house, leading to an argument between them.

The verbal altercation later escalated into a physical assault, during which the accused allegedly attacked Mansuri with wooden sticks and bamboo poles on his head and body, resulting in his death. Following the incident, the APMC Police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Court points to inconsistencies in evidence

After examining arguments from both sides and scrutinising witness testimonies and cross-examinations, the court pointed out several serious loopholes and contradictions in the prosecution’s case.

The court noted that while the incident allegedly occurred at 9.15 am and eyewitnesses claimed they had reached the police station between 10 am and 10.30 am, the FIR was officially registered only at 4.06 pm. Police failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for this delay.

The court also observed that the wooden table — the very object over which the dispute allegedly began and which formed the basis of the case — was never seized by the investigating officer. The omission raised serious doubts about the foundation of the prosecution’s narrative.

Forensic and witness gaps weaken case

Further weakening the case, the complainant’s wife had claimed that she recorded the incident on her mobile phone. However, during the trial, she admitted that the faces visible in the video submitted before the court did not match those of the accused.

Additionally, forensic laboratory reports on blood samples collected from the seized clothes and weapons returned inconclusive results, making it impossible to establish that the seized weapons were used in the murder.

The court also noted contradictions among panch witnesses, the complainant, investigating officers and eyewitnesses regarding the alleged weapons used in the crime, with varying references to bamboo sticks, wooden rods and stumps. It was further observed that the weapons had been recovered from an open area accessible to anyone.

Also Watch:

Benefit of doubt granted to accused

While the court accepted that Saeed Mansuri’s death was homicidal in nature, it held that the inconsistencies and deficiencies in the evidence prevented the prosecution from proving beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had committed the murder.

Granting the benefit of doubt, the court acquitted both accused under Section 235(1) and ordered cancellation of their bail bonds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/