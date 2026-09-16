On The Brink Of Divorce, 4 Couples Reconcile After Counselling At Navi Mumbai Lok Adalat | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Four couples on the verge of divorce have decided to give their marriages another chance after their disputes were resolved through counselling and mediation during the National Lok Adalat held at the Family Court in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday.

The couples, who had been living separately for several months and had approached the court seeking divorce, were counselled by judges, lawyers and counsellors. They were encouraged to resolve their differences through communication and mutual understanding instead of ending their marriages.

The National Lok Adalat was organised on September 12 under the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority. The programme was conducted under the guidance of R.D. Sawant, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman, Thane District Legal Services Authority; Subhash R. Kafre, Principal Judge, Family Court, Belapur; C.V. Marathe, District Judge, Belapur and Chairman, Taluka Legal Services Committee, Belapur; and Ravindra Paljankar, Secretary, Thane District Legal Services Authority.

P.S. Chandugade, District Judge, Belapur, served as the panel head, while advocate Gayatri Kale of the Navi Mumbai Bar Association was a panel member.

The Family Court in Belapur currently has 1,406 family dispute cases pending. Of these, 44 cases were placed before the Lok Adalat. Compromise was reached in seven cases, while in four of these cases, the couples decided to withdraw from the path of divorce and resume living together.

“Disputes occur in every marriage, but divorce is not the only way to resolve them. Communication and mutual understanding can help couples overcome their differences. A Lok Adalat is not merely a forum for disposing of cases; it can also become a platform for bringing estranged hearts together,” said Principal Judge Subhash Kafre.

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The four couples who decided to reunite were felicitated by the Navi Mumbai Bar Association with certificates carrying the message ‘Nanda Saukhyabhare’ and gifts.

The Lok Adalat was conducted with the support of Navi Mumbai Bar Association president advocate Sunil Mokal, vice-president advocate Sandeep Ramkar, secretary advocate Vikas Mhatre, treasurer advocate Tushar Raut, executive committee members, staff of the Taluka Legal Services Committee and employees of the Family Court, Belapur.

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