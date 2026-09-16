Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Visits Lalbaugcha Raja Amid Massive Devotee Rush |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday evening amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. Office bearers of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, including Sudhir Salvi and Balasaheb Kambli, welcomed the Governor during his visit.

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Amit Shah, Sergio Gor & CM Fadnavis Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

The Governor's visit came after several prominent personalities offered prayers at the famous Ganpati pandal since the beginning of the festival. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor were among those who visited Lalbaugcha Raja and sought blessings. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also visited the pandal along with his family during the festival.

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The visits by prominent personalities have also triggered discussions on social media over the arrangements made for VIP visitors compared with the experience of ordinary devotees. The issue has particularly drawn attention amid reports of long queues and heavy crowding at the pandal.

The 93rd edition of the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav began on September 14 and has drawn lakhs of devotees to the iconic pandal. The festival will continue until September 25, when Ganesh idols will be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi.

The area around Lalbaug witnessed a steady influx of devotees from the first day itself, with large numbers of visitors arriving from across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to catch a glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja.

The huge turnout, however, also resulted in overcrowding at several points, with reports of pushing and shoving among devotees waiting in queues. The comparatively smoother access available to VIP visitors has further fuelled discussions about arrangements for the general public.

Intensive Traffic Measures In & Around Lalbaug

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have imposed extensive traffic restrictions and diversions around Lalbaug and Kalachowki in view of the expected rush during Ganeshotsav.

The restrictions came into effect on September 14 and will remain in force until September 25. Police said road closures and diversions may be implemented for 24 hours depending on the crowd and traffic situation.

Several key stretches around Lalbaug and Kalachowki have been restricted for regular vehicular movement during the festival to manage the heavy influx of devotees and ensure smoother movement in the area.

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