Watch Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 LIVE: Online Darshan, Pooja Timings And First Afternoon Aarti On Day 1

Mumbai’s Ganeshotsav is in full swing, and for devotees who cannot make it to Lalbaug, there’s still a way to be part of the celebrations. Lalbaugcha Raja offers round-the-clock online darshan, allowing devotees to seek Bappa’s blessings from wherever they are.

The iconic idol’s first look was unveiled on September 11, ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14. The 10-day festival will conclude with Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 25, with Lalbaugcha Raja continuing to draw devotees throughout the celebrations.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 live darshan

Devotees visiting the pandal can choose between different forms of darshan. Mukh Darshan allows devotees to seek blessings while viewing Bappa’s face, while Charan Sparsha Darshan offers devotees an opportunity to touch the idol’s feet.

For those unable to travel to Mumbai, online live darshan provides an alternative way to participate in the festivities. Devotees can watch the celebrations from home through the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel and social media handles.

The online live darshan is available 24 hours a day, making it possible for devotees to tune in at a convenient time and catch glimpses of Bappa and the ongoing festivities.

Click here for live darshan link

Lalbaugcha Raja also held its first afternoon aarti around 1 PM on September 14, marking the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026. Glimpses from the devotional ceremony were shared on the mandal’s social media, offering devotees a look at the celebrations.

Check out the aarti video below:

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026 aarti and pooja timings

Daily poojas are conducted at different times during the day. The scheduled timings are:

Morning Pooja: 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Afternoon Pooja: 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Evening Pooja: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Devotees can also participate in the daily aartis in person or catch it live through the streaming link.