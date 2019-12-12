On Sharad Pawar's birthday, NCP sets up fund for farmers' children

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has established a corpus to help the children of farmers who have committed suicide in the state. As a token, the state party unit presented Rs 1.80 crore collected from workers to party chief Sharad Pawar on the occasion of his birthday today. Pawar, who is the architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, turned 79 on today.

Pawar at the function held here said the corpus will be maintained by the party's welfare trust. As a beginning Rs 50,000 will be kept on the name of the wife of the deceased farmer in her bank account for the education of their children and balance Rs 50,000 with the trust which can be used as per their requirement. Pawar said it is NCP's effort to support the children in education and build their career.