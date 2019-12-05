NCP panel to examine anti-party activities

Mumbai: The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard.

The 14-member panel is led by party leader Jaiprakash Dandegaokar. Another NCP leader Hemant Takle is its convener.

"The committee will take stock as to who engaged in anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and act on complaints received in this regard.

State unit chief @Jayant_R_Patil has congratulated members elected to the committee," the NCP tweeted on Wednesday. The NCP won five seats, including four in Maharashtra, in the April-May LS polls.