NCP panel to examine anti-party activities

Mumbai: The NCP has formed a disciplinary committee to take stock of those who engaged in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Maharashtra and act on complaints in this regard.
The 14-member panel is led by party leader Jaiprakash Dandegaokar. Another NCP leader Hemant Takle is its convener.
"The committee will take stock as to who engaged in anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and act on complaints received in this regard.
State unit chief @Jayant_R_Patil has congratulated members elected to the committee," the NCP tweeted on Wednesday. The NCP won five seats, including four in Maharashtra, in the April-May LS polls.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)