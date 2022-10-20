e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Technical issues in Virar-bound AC local in Mumbai panics passengers

A problem in the cooling system arose in just one coach of the 7.43 Churchgate to Virar fast local, the officials had said. Many passengers felt suffocated due to overcrowded.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
Technical issues in Virar-bound AC local in Mumbai panics passengers | FPJ
Mumbai: Passengers of a Virar-bound AC local in the city faced major inconvinience during peak hours on October 18 as the AC stopped working. Many passengers complained of suffocation because the train was overcrowded.

The passengers got down at Borivali station and stalled the train demanding the snag be fixed at the earliest. The commuters alleged that the train statred 30-minutes later however without the AC sending hundereds of commuters into a frenzy.

article-image

Officials told FPJ that there was a minor problem in the cooling system and the technical staff attended the same. They said that the problem arose in just one coach of the 7.43 Churchgate to Virar fast local.

The officials said that the low cooling was reported in one coach and same was attended to. Train had arrived on time at Borivali but reached 10-minutes behind the schedule at Virar.

article-image

Faulty sensors in AC Local

In July, due to a major technical failure, the doors of an AC local's three coaches did not open at eight suburban stations. The doors of train operating between Churchgate and Virar did not open Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar and Mira Road Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.

The doors had to be opened manually.

