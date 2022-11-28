e-Paper Get App
ON CAMERA: Mob uses chairs, beer bottles, plates to beat up 2 GRP constables inside Navi Mumbai restaurant; shocking video goes viral

Two people have been arrested and 10 others booked in the incident.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 08:25 AM IST
article-image
Koparkhairane police arrested 2 persons and booked another 10 for allegedly beating two GRP constables last week at Kwality Punjab Hotel in Koparkhairane.

According to police, GRP constables Deepak Kolhe, 41 and his friend were having dinner late Thursday night at Kwality Punjab Hotel, Kopar Khairane in Sector 14. Meanwhile, two other people were drinking alcohol at adjacent tables. 

At the same time, two youths who were drinking alcohol on the adjacent table had an argument with them. Following this, a group of about 12 people attacked both the GRP constables. Tables, chairs and beer bottles were thrown. Both were injured. 

Later, the Koparkhairane police arrested two persons and also booked another 10. Police said that a few of the attackers are said to have a criminal background.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating how liquor was being served or consumed at the hotel and whether they have a license for it or not.

