On Camera: Elderly Man Allegedly Pushes Cat From 12th Floor Of Ambernath Building; Cat Dies On Spot

Elderly Man Allegedly Pushes Cat From 12th Floor Of Ambernath Building; Cat Dies On Spot |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has captured a shocking act in which an elderly man allegedly pushed a cat from the 12th floor of a building on Sunday, resulting in the animal's death.

The incident was reported from the Royal Flora building in Palegaon, Ambernath. It reportedly occurred on July 26 at around 5.30 pm, when an elderly man from the building's A Wing slowly approached a cat walking on the wall of a duct on the 12th floor and allegedly pushed it, reported ABP Marathi.

Video sparks outrage

Meanwhile, the viral video, which allegedly shows the man leaving the spot after pushing the cat, claims that a family member of the elderly person is mentally unwell, while questioning whether a person with mental illness should be left unsupervised, as he could pose a danger to others after allegedly committing such an inhuman act.

It further alleges that mental illness should not be used as an excuse for such a serious incident, stating that the man needs proper care and supervision. It also demands an investigation into the matter to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Police action sought

Residents of the building who learned about the incident have demanded that a police complaint be filed and that the man be held accountable for the alleged act.

A case is now being registered against the elderly man under the Animal Protection Act. Further details are awaited as an investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind his alleged actions and what led to the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/