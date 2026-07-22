2-Month-Old Puppy Thrown From High-Rise In Vikhroli; Police Register Animal Cruelty Case Against Unknown | Representational Image

Mumbai: A two-to-three-month-old female puppy named Tiny was allegedly thrown from the upper floors of a high-rise in Vikhroli on Monday morning, prompting the Parksite police to register an animal cruelty case against an unidentified person.

Complainant regularly fed Tiny in adjoining garden

The puppy was found dead on the sixth-floor staircase window ledge of Mayfair The View residential complex near BMC Garden on Savarkar Marg.

According to the FIR, complainant Jatin Ramesh Mehta, 30, who lives with his wife Gayatri on the 26th floor, regularly feeds stray dogs in the adjoining garden, including Tiny, who often entered the complex.

Residents heard loud thud between 8-8.15am

Around 8.25am on July 20, resident Priyanka Arora alerted Gayatri after finding Tiny dead. Jatin rushed downstairs and found the puppy in a pool of blood with injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Residents of the sixth and seventh floors told police they heard a loud thud between 8am and 8.15am. The complainant alleged that Tiny had been deliberately thrown from the building with the intention of killing her.

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