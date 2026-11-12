On Camera: Driver Thrown Off Autorickshaw As Speeding Car Rams His Vehicle Before Crashing Into Tree In Maharashtra's Baramati | X

A car allegedly rammed into an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Baramati on Thursday, causing the autorickshaw driver to fall onto the road.

The collision was captured on CCTV, and footage of the incident has surfaced online.

According to a News18 report, the accident occurred on Bhigwan Road, raising concerns about road safety and speeding vehicles in the area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CCTV Captures Car Hitting Autorickshaw

The CCTV footage purportedly shows a car approaching an autorickshaw on a busy stretch of Bhigwan Road. Moments later, the car is seen colliding with the autorickshaw, causing a sudden impact.

Following the collision, the autorickshaw driver appears to lose control and falls onto the road. The footage shows the driver subsequently seen moving to the roadside and sitting down.

The video also appears to show the car driver getting out and examining the vehicle following the collision. The car has suffered severe damage to its bonnet after crashing into a tree.

The identities of the car driver and the autorickshaw driver have not yet been disclosed.

Further details regarding whether the autorickshaw driver sustained serious injuries are awaited.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/