‘What Just Happened?’: Tamil Nadu Man’s Bike Sent Flying After Car Hits Him While He Sits Atop It; Escapes Unhurt As CCTV Captures Incident |

A man enjoying a cup of tea outside a roadside tea stall in Tamil Nadu had a narrow escape after a car suddenly rammed into him. The frightening incident took place near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, with the entire sequence captured on a CCTV camera.

According to the footage, the man was standing outside the tea shop, seemingly relaxed as he sipped his tea. What appeared to be an ordinary moment quickly turned into a terrifying experience when a car came towards him and struck him. Although, the car dragged the bike ahead with it, leaving the man unhurt. The man looked stunned as the bike beneath him disappeared in seconds while he just fell on ground like one would simply fall from a chair. The miraculous escape was captured on CCTV nearby.

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The sudden impact left people in the vicinity stunned. Those present appeared shocked by the unexpected collision, with the car’s speed adding to the frightening nature of the incident. The CCTV footage captured the dramatic moments, showing how quickly a routine tea break turned into a potentially serious accident.

Fortunately, the man escaped without sustaining any injuries, bringing a sense of relief after the alarming incident. The outcome could have been far worse, considering the suddenness of the collision.

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The incident serves as a reminder of how unpredictable road accidents can be, even in seemingly safe places such as the area outside a neighbourhood tea stall. The CCTV visuals have captured the narrow escape, highlighting the dangers posed by vehicles approaching roadside establishments at high speed.