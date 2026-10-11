Nepal Flash Flood: Houses Swept Away in Gorkha as Budhi Gandaki River Swells, Residents Evacuated |

A sudden flash flood in Nepal’s Gorkha district triggered panic early Sunday, October 11, after a massive surge in the Budhi Gandaki River swept away several houses and threatened settlements along its banks. Authorities issued urgent safety warnings, urging residents to leave vulnerable areas and move to higher ground. No deaths or injuries had been reported at the time of the latest updates.

The river began rising sharply around 4 am, with the force of the water reportedly audible from a considerable distance. Rescue and assessment efforts are underway as officials investigate what caused the sudden flooding.

Landslide Suspected Behind Sudden Flooding

Preliminary information suggests that a landslide above Siuribas, in Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6, may have blocked the Chumke Khola stream, leading to a sudden release of water downstream.

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Narayan Sapkota, chief administrative officer of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, said officials suspect the river’s flow may also have been obstructed near Chekampar. According to the preliminary assessment, a temporary dam formed by the landslide could have breached, releasing a large volume of water. However, this possibility has not yet been confirmed.

Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said the district administration received information about the major flood at approximately 4:35 am.

Several Houses Swept Away, Riverside Areas at Risk

The flooding caused significant damage in Jagat, where approximately five to seven houses situated in the riverbed were reportedly swept away. Officials fear that additional houses farther downstream may also have been affected.

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Settlements along the river remain vulnerable as authorities assess the extent of the damage. Residents of Jagat Bazaar and Sallery have been warned about the potential danger, while people in Chumling and Lokpa have also started moving away from riverside areas.

The situation remains under assessment, and officials are working to establish the full extent of the destruction and identify any further risks to nearby communities.

Nepal Authorities Issue Flood Alerts, Urge Evacuation

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued an SMS warning through its Flood Forecasting Section at 6:40 am. The alert cautioned people against approaching the river until the flood passed through the stretch leading to Trishuli Dobhan and urged them to “stay in high places”.

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The Area Police Office in Arughat has also issued a safety advisory. Authorities are using loudspeakers to alert people living along the river and direct them towards safer locations. The Flood Forecasting Division has separately sent SMS alerts urging residents to remain cautious.

Officials have begun gathering information from affected areas, while preparations are underway to deploy a Nepali Army helicopter to survey the situation from the air. The aerial assessment is expected to help authorities understand the scale of the damage and determine the next course of action.