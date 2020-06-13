On birthday, Aaditya Thackeray gives man Rs 1 lakh for child's treatment

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 30 on Saturday, gave Rs 1 lakh for the treatment of a 6-day-old baby born with three heart blockages.

The child was born in Airoli municipal hospital in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and was shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund in the metropolis due to the heart condition, Yuva Sena officials said.

Yuva Sena functionaries Rahul Kanal and Hussain Shah got to know about the case and brought it to the notice of Thackeray, who heads the Sena's youth wing, they added.

Thackeray extended Rs 1 lakh assistance to the child's father Abdul Ansari and assured the latter that all medical expenses would be taken care of, an office-bearer said.