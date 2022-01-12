Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,367 after 86 new cases emerge

86 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday. Out of these, 25 patients have been reported by National Center for Cell Science, 30 by National Institute of Virology and 31 by B J Medical College.

Details of the cases are as below:

Mumbai - 21

Pune MC - 53

Pimpri-Chinchwad MC - 6

Pune Rural - 1

Satara - 3

Nashik - 2

Till date, a total of 1367 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 627

Pune MC - 329

Pimpri -Chinchwad- 75

Sangli - 59

Nagpur - 51

Thane MC - 48

Pune Rural - 41

Kolhapur and Panvel - 18 each

Satara - 13

Osmanabad - 11

Navi Mumbai - 10

Amravati - 9

Kalyan Dombivali - 7

Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each

Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each

Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each

Jalna and Raigad - 1 each

Out of these, 734 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra cabinet today chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the COVID-19 situation in the state was alarming and decided to focus on tracking, tracing, testing and vaccination and above all strict implementation of curbs introduced to control crowding.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:53 PM IST