Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,216 after 207 new cases emerge

207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday. Of these, 155 have been reported by B J medical College and 52 have been reported by National Institute of Virology.

Details of the cases are as below:

Sangli- 57 

Mumbai- 40 

Pune MC- 22 

Nagpur - 21 

PCMC- 15

Thane MC- 12 

Kolhapur- 8

Amravati- 6 

Osmanabad- 5 

Buldhana and Akola- 4 each 

Gondia - 3 

Nandurbar, Satara and Gadchiroli - 2 each

Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna and Meera Bhayandar - 1 each

With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,216.

Here is the district / corporations wise tally:

Mumbai - 606

Pune MC - 223

Pimpri -Chinchwad- 68

Sangli - 59

Nagpur - 51

Thane MC - 48

Pune Rural - 32

Kolhapur - 18

Panvel - 17

Osmanabad - 11

Navi Mumbai and Satara - 10 each

Amravati - 9

Kalyan Dombivali - 7

Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each

Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each

Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each

Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each

Jalna and Raigad - 1 each

Out of these, 454 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 08:58 PM IST