Omicron variant: Maharashtra tally jumps to 1,216 after 207 new cases emerge

207 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Sunday. Of these, 155 have been reported by B J medical College and 52 have been reported by National Institute of Virology.
Details of the cases are as below:
Sangli- 57
Mumbai- 40
Pune MC- 22
Nagpur - 21
PCMC- 15
Thane MC- 12
Kolhapur- 8
Amravati- 6
Osmanabad- 5
Buldhana and Akola- 4 each
Gondia - 3
Nandurbar, Satara and Gadchiroli - 2 each
Aurangabad, Latur, Jalna and Meera Bhayandar - 1 each
With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 1,216.
Here is the district / corporations wise tally:
Mumbai - 606
Pune MC - 223
Pimpri -Chinchwad- 68
Sangli - 59
Nagpur - 51
Thane MC - 48
Pune Rural - 32
Kolhapur - 18
Panvel - 17
Osmanabad - 11
Navi Mumbai and Satara - 10 each
Amravati - 9
Kalyan Dombivali - 7
Buldhana and Vasai Virar - 6 each
Bhivandi Nizampur and Akola - 5 each
Nanded, Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Mira Bhayandar and Gondia - 3 each
Ahmednagar, Gadchiroli, Latur and Nandurbar - 2 each
Jalna and Raigad - 1 each
Out of these, 454 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.
