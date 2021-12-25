Omicron scare in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Here's full list of new guidelines

Pimpri-Chinchwad has 19 cases of the new highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to the health bulletin issued by the Maharashtra Public Health Department on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, to stop the spread of the new Omicron variant and arrest the upward trend of the COVID-19 cases over the past week, the Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines.

A ban has been imposed on assembly of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am. It will come into effect from midnight today. Not only this, several new restrictions have also been imposed.

Check out the guidelines below:

1. The number of attendees in a closed hall for a wedding ceremony should not be more than 100 at a time and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

2. For other social, political, religious events also the number of attendees should not be more than 100 and in open space this number should not be more than 250 or 25% of the capacity of this space whichever is less.

3. In case of other functions, total number of attendees for closed spaces should not exceed 50% of the capacity and 25% of the capacity wherin seatings are not fixed and moveable. For such functions in open to sky spaces should not exceed 25% of the capacity.

4. In case of Sports Events/ Competitions, these may be held with number of spectators not exceeding 25% of the seating capacity of the venue.

5. Restaurants, Gymnasiums, Spas, Cinema Halls and Theatres will continue to operate at 50% of the capacity.

6. There shall be ban on assembly of people in groups of more than five people from 9 pm to 6 am.

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 05:30 PM IST