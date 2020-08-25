Oil spills as driver loses control of tanker in Thane; no injuries reported

An accident in Maharashtra's Thane on Tuesday led to an oil tanker spill. The regional disaster management cell (RDMC) was at the spot, working to restore normalcy with the aid of a rescue vehicle and a JCB.

"The incident took place at around 3 am on Tuesday, when the container carrying oil was travelling towards Nhava-Sheva (Jawaharlal Nehru Port) from Gujarat. The container driver identified as Kumar Ingavle, lost control while travelling near the Majiwada flyover at Ghodbunder road in Thane," informed an official from the RDMC.

As the driver lost control, the vehicle toppled and oil was spilled on the road. "However, no one casualty or injury was reported in this incident. While the oil was spilled on the road and the container toppled, blocking the way, this was cleared by RDMC officials after two to three hours," added the official.