Gallery of vacant building collapses in Thane, no injury

Thane: A part of the gallery of the first and second floor of Chandradas building in Thane was collapsed during evening hours on Monday. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident.

"The building was in a dangerous condition as it is a 45-year-old structure. However, it was already vacated considering its condition. The building which consists of ground plus two storeys is located at Diva Gaon, in Diva (east) area of Thane," said Santosh Kadam, in charge of regional disaster management cell (RDMC), Thane.

"The gallery part which was collapsed has been pulled down successfully by the help of JCB, while the clearing of the remaining part of the building will be carried on Tuesday," added Kadam.

Plaster of room collapses in Dongri

A part of plaster fell down in one of the rooms located at 3rd floor of a Dongri building at Rashid compound in Mumbra on Monday. However, no injury or casualty was reported, informed RDMC official.