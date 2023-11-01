OHE Breakdown Halts Gujarat-Bound Trains on Western Railway Route for Nearly 12 Hours | FPJ

Mumbai: Gujarat-bound trains on the Western Railway route were brought to a standstill for approximately 12 hours due to a critical overhead equipment (OHE) breakdown near Dahanu station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, adjacent to Mumbai. The incident, which occurred at 11 pm on Tuesday, led to substantial delays and inconveniences for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Around twelve Mail/ Express trains were delayed in UP direction in the morning. Additionally, seven main line passengers trains and twelve Dahanu local trains were cancelled.

Dahanu, situated approximately 125 kilometers from Mumbai, is a key point along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway corridor, known for its strategic importance in connecting the two major cities. A typical journey between Mumbai and Ahmedabad usually takes about eight hours.

Services impacted

A senior officer of Western Railway, confirmed the OHE (over head equipment) breakdown at Dahanu Road station. The incident had a significant impact, with the UP (Mumbai-bound) line only clearing after midnight, around 12:15 am, while the down (Gujarat-bound) line was restored at 10:25 am on Wednesday. To ensure safety, a speed restriction of 60 kmph was imposed in the section where the OHE breakdown occurred.

Passengers traveling on the affected routes were given temporary halts at various stations within the Virar-Surat section. However, Western Railway reassured that suburban trains between Churchgate (in south Mumbai) and Virar (Palghar) remained unaffected by the disruption.

The incident resulted in delays for trains that departed from Mumbai late on Tuesday night, particularly those operating between Vangaon and Dahanu stations. In response to the situation, help desks were set up at various stations to assist passengers, and Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, acknowledging the disruption's impact on travelers.

