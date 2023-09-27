Overhead Wire Breakdown Disrupts Train Services Between Dahanu Road & Gholvad Stations of WR

Dahanu Road railway station | Wikimedia Commons

An overhead wire breakdown on the Down Line between Dahanu Road and Gholvad stations of Western Railway led to significant disruptions for both Mail/Express and suburban trains on Tuesday evening.

The issue was first reported at approximately 6:30 pm, prompting an immediate response from concerned officials. Officials rushed to the spot and successfully resolved the problem by 7:25 pm. Normal train traffic was restored by around 7:30 pm.

During the period of disruption, train services between Churchgate and Virar remained unaffected. However, the stretch between Virar and Dahanu experienced delays of up to one hour, inconveniencing many commuters.

