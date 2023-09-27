 Overhead Wire Breakdown Disrupts Train Services Between Dahanu Road & Gholvad Stations of WR
Overhead Wire Breakdown Disrupts Train Services Between Dahanu Road & Gholvad Stations of WR

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 27, 2023, 12:01 AM IST
article-image
Dahanu Road railway station | Wikimedia Commons

An overhead wire breakdown on the Down Line between Dahanu Road and Gholvad stations of Western Railway led to significant disruptions for both Mail/Express and suburban trains on Tuesday evening.

The issue was first reported at approximately 6:30 pm, prompting an immediate response from concerned officials. Officials rushed to the spot and successfully resolved the problem by 7:25 pm. Normal train traffic was restored by around 7:30 pm.

During the period of disruption, train services between Churchgate and Virar remained unaffected. However, the stretch between Virar and Dahanu experienced delays of up to one hour, inconveniencing many commuters.

article-image

