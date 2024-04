Officer Priyanka Sharma Appointed As Senior Divisional Security Commissioner At Pune Division Central Railway

Priyanka Sharma has taken over as Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Pune Division Central Railway with effect from 03.04.2024. Prior to this Sharma was SC-1 Delhi Division Northern Railway. She succeeded Shri Jyoti Mani DSC/RPF.

An Officer of IRPFS Railway Batch of 2012, she has Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Priyanka Sharma has vast and rich experience of Railway working in various Zonal Railways in various capacities. Starting her carrier in Railways as Assistant Security Commissioner Bikaner, Security Commissioner Headquarters Northern Railway, Security Commissioner-ll, New Delhi, AIG Railway Board New Delhi, Sr. DSC Daya Basti New Delhi and Sr. Security Commandant-l, Delhi Northern Railway.