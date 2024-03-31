Thane: RPF Titwala Reports Increase Of Over 15% In Railway Offences During Financial Year 2023–24 | FPJ

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Titwala has reported an increase of over 15% in violations of railway norms during the financial year ending on March 31, compared to the previous financial year.

According to AK Pandey RPF Inspector Titwala, approximately 1,700 people were arrested for various infractions under the Railway Act, including rooftop travel, trespassing, and unauthorised use of coaches reserved for special categories.

This figure marks a substantial rise from the corresponding period in 2023. Nearly 1,400 people were apprehended during the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.

Titwala RPF’s jurisdiction encompasses five stations: Shahad, Ambivli, Vashind, Khadvali, and Titwala. The enforcement efforts of the RPF have targeted illegal activities across these stations. During the fiscal year concluding in 2024, the RPF at Titwala nabbed around 300 people for unlawfully parking their vehicles within railway premises.

Furthermore, over 400 people were arrested for risking their lives by crossing railway tracks, while 360 people were caught endangering the safety of fellow passengers by occupying coaches reserved for special categories without authorisation. Additionally, more than 200 people were detained for misusing the emergency alarm chain pull mechanism.