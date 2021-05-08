Now, Sindhudurg comes under complete lockdown

Mumbai: The complete lockdown has been imposed from Sunday night till May 15 in Sindhudurg in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The district guardian minister Uday Samant’s announcement came when the progressive Covid-19 cases have crossed 15,000 and deaths 400. In his defence, Samant said about 2 lakh citizens have come from outside in Sindhudurg district while 50 to 60 people were contracted community infection.

Samant announced that the swab test has been made mandatory for the citizens arriving in the district while the tourists have been completely banned till further orders.

‘’Strict restrictions have been imposed to break the chain of coronavirus. Citizens coming from outside the district will be required to do a swab test first. The entry of tourists has been prohibited,’’ said Samant. He warned that the administration will take action against those violating the strict restrictions during the total lockdown.

The minister said the shops will remain open from 7 am to 11 am in the morning but the customers will not be allowed to visit them. Home delivery has been allowed. In addition, agricultural works are permitted.

Samant’s announcement came close on the heels of imposition of complete lockdown in Sangli, Kolhapur, Akola and Amravati due to the increasing number of COVID 19 cases.