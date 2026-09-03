'Nothing To Do With It': Aaditya Thackeray Reacts To Bombay HC Ordering CBI FIR In Disha Salian Death Case |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday reacted to the Bombay High Court's order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to register an FIR and probe the death of Disha Salian, asserting that the case had nothing to do with him and that he did not wish to comment on the matter.

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Thackeray said, “It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame everybody.”

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra: On Bombay HC directs CBI to register FIR in Disha Salian death case, Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "It's something that I have nothing to do about and not even thought about. Why should I even respond to this? BJP tries to defame… pic.twitter.com/w5kxF5xhm3 — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2026

Thackeray further cited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an example, alleging that was targeted for years by the BJP.

“They have tried to make Rahul Gandhi a 'Pappu' for years. They have tried to defame me for the last six years. Anybody who pricks the BJP, they have a problem with them. Like I said, when you have nothing to do with anything, why speak on anything or give it any importance? That's my stand,” Thackeray added.

Bombay HC transfers probe to CBI

On Wednesday, September 2, the Bombay High Court transferred the investigation into Salian's death to the CBI.

Disha Salian, who had worked as a celebrity manager and had represented late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's Malad.

According to reports, a bench headed by Justice Sarang Kotwal passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Disha's father, Satish Salian, seeking an independent investigation into his daughter's death. He has alleged that she was assaulted and killed. His advocate, Nilesh Ojha, also alleged that the police had failed to register his complaint.

CBI directed to register FIR

The court has also directed the investigating officer to examine all aspects surrounding the circumstances of Salian's death. It also clarified that no individual should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerges during the investigation to raise reasonable suspicion against them.

Further details are awaited.

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